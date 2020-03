ZE PowerGroup Inc. Ranked #1 in 2020 EnergyRisk Software Rankings for Data Management

For the Second Year in a Row, ZE Receives Top Vote in All Categories

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is pleased to announce that once again, they have been voted as the winners …