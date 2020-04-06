Which Caribbean Island Has The Best Golf Resorts?

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 6, 2020: Caribbean islands are a popular holiday destination – even though it may be closed like the rest of the world for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People choose the region for a variety of reasons – heavenly beaches, perfect weather, the best itineraries and conditions for sailing, sites for history buffs, and those for party lovers. However, it may not be as widely known that some of the Caribbean islands are the ideal destination for golf players. It doesn’t matter whether you play pinnacle soft golf balls, rush golf balls, or anything else; you will definitely find something for yourself there. Are you a golfer and you’re looking for a place to both play and relax? We’ve got you covered.

Bahamas

The Bahamas are popular among golf lovers, primarily because of the Baha Mar resort. This huge resort complex in Nassau offers so much space for golf players that all of their golf carts have to be equipped with GPS systems. It’s not only huge but also really picturesque, surrounded by the most beautiful landscapes – sand dunes, the Atlantic, limestone moonscapes, and jungle foliage. Apart from that, you can have a beer in an English pub (that was actually built in England and shipped to the Bahamas), eat in the restaurant at the beach, go snorkelling, and more.

Dominican Republic

This country offers a lot of bigger and smaller golf courses along with its luxurious resorts, but one of the most well-known in the world is Casa de Campo. It’s a 7,000-acre resort, so you can only imagine how much of that space is sacrificed for golf lovers. Plus, they have their own 350-slip marina so that you can sail your yacht there. They also offer you a walk through a replica of a 16th-century Mediterranean village, a delicious meal at La Piazzetta, a quiet moment at the St. Stanislaus Church, or an unforgettable show at the 5,000-seat amphitheatre styled like the ancient Greek theatres.

Barbados

Barbados is particularly known among golf players all over the world because of its world-class courses. A vast resort called Sandy Lane offers three of them for you to choose from – The Old Nine, The Country Club, and the Green Monkey. The last one is carved into a limestone quarry, designed by Tom Fazio, allowing you to admire the views as well as play. Sandy Lane also has some heavenly beaches, outstanding SPA, fitness centre, the Treehouse Club for the families with kids, wine cellars, and more. Apart from the most famous Sandy Lane, Barbados is always a home to Royal Westmoreland, which offers a championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr – not only an excellent golf course but also the most amazing views of the platinum coastline.

As you can see, you can find something for everyone if you choose the Caribbean islands as your next holiday destination. You can spend your time playing without leaving your family or friends bored in their hotel rooms. And then you also have a lot to do together! Doesn’t it sound perfect?

NewsAmericasNow.com