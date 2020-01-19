News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 20, 2020: It’s only Jan. 20th but already the murder tally in two Caribbean nations has push past the 75 mark.

Three brutal murders in the southern part of the islands of Trinidad and Tobago pushed the tally to 27 as of Jan. 19, 2020.

The latest victims are Akim Mc Donald, 32 of Claxton Bay, Kevon King, 30 of Marabella, and the headless body of a man found in Santa Flora remains unidentified.

The bodies of all three men were ordered to the Forensic Science Centre. Up to Sunday night, police were questioning several people to gather clues to solve the murders.

Police in T&T are asking members of the public with missing relatives to contact the nearest police station.

JAMAICA

Meanwhile, statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force have revealed that murders are up 29 per cent so far this year. Forty-nine persons were murdered between January 1 and January 15 compared to 38 during the similar period last year. Thirty-eight shootings were recorded up to Jan. 15th, compared to 37 during the corresponding period last year while there were 20 cases of rape, 10 break-ins and 32 robberies.

The post Murder Toll In Two Caribbean Nations Pass 75 In 19 Days appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.