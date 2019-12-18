Moore Bahamas Foundation Announces $300,000 in Grants for Hurricane Dorian Relief

New grants are part of conservation philanthropist Louis Bacon’s million-dollar commitment to humanitarian relief and environmental and economic recovery in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The Moore Bahamas Foundation (“Moore Bahamas”) today announced $300,000 in new grants for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery, part of $1 million in support pledged by conservation philanthropist Louis Bacon.

The new grants follow Moore Bahamas’ funding for emergency aid immediately after the hurricane and a post-hurricane needs assessment. The grants will help address continuing emergency needs and accelerate recovery of The Bahamas’ spectacular ecosystems and its economy.

“In the wake of Dorian’s destruction, our goal is to support families as they reconstruct the best possible future for themselves and their communities,” said Mr. Bacon, chairman of The Moore Charitable Foundation and Moore Bahamas, its local affiliate. “By supporting environmental restoration and humanitarian relief alike, Moore Bahamas hopes to help the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco get their lives and their economy back on track.”

Moore Bahamas is supporting organizations that are deploying recovery resources over the next year, including a partnership with the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) to conduct ecosystem damage assessments for the maritime and mangrove habitats of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“The post-storm assessments funded by the Moore Bahamas Foundation will guide how and where to make the most impactful habitat restoration investments,” said Shelley Cant-Woodside, BNT’s Director of Science. “In addition to fueling The Bahamas’ tourism economy, healthy ecosystems play a crucial role in buffering our communities against the effects of future storms.”

A list of grantees is below. A complete list of the 2019 grants made by Moore Bahamas is available here.

Bahamas National Trust (BNT)

Bahamas Reef Environmental Education Foundation (BREEF)

Friends of the Environment in Abaco (Friends)

GiveDirectly

Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF)

International Medical Corps (IMC)

Paradise Fund

Ranfurly Home for Children

Waterkeepers Bahamas

Waves For Water (W4W)

About The Moore Bahamas Foundation

The Moore Bahamas Foundation, the Bahamas affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation, founded by Louis Bacon in 1992, supports organizations committed to marine conservation, working with partners including Waterkeepers Bahamas; The Cape Eleuthera Institute; The Nature Conservancy Caribbean Program – Bahamas; The Bahamas National Trust, and Oceans 5. Learn more about the Moore Charitable Foundation at www.moorecharitable.org.

