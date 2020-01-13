In Bolivia, Evo Morales’ Bust Busted

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 14, 2020: It’s been less than three months since Evo Morales fled Bolivia after political unrest sparked by his controversial re-election win. But now authorities seem to be moving to remove all signs of him.

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, employees of the Bolivian Ministry of Sports knocked down a bust of the former Bolivian President outside a sports center in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

The sports center, which used to be called Evo Morales, was also renamed Quillacollo.

The move came just a day after the defiant former president told Radio Kawsachum Coca (RKC) on Sunday night from Argentina where he is in exile, that: “Before long, if I return to Bolivia, we will have to organize popular armed militias, as Venezuela has done.”

Morales has since been accused of terrorism and sedition by the interim government and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

Morales fled Bolivia on November 10 after three weeks of protests against his controversial re-election in a poll widely denounced as rigged. He initially to Mexico before settling in Argentina.

The interim government of right-wing President Jeanine Anez has banned him from standing in new elections to be held on May 3rd, but Morales has been angling for a return to political life in Bolivia.

However, in the mena time, it looks like the interim government is bent on removing all symbols of him from the country he served from 2006.

