… of dengue fever cases in Dominica and it is said that … (CMO), Dr. David Johnson, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an … outbreak of dengue fever in Dominica and according to statistics from … lot of persons coming to Dominica.”
He added, “We wanted to …
Dominica “out of the woods” regarding dengue outbreak – Chief Medical Officer
… of dengue fever cases in Dominica and it is said that … (CMO), Dr. David Johnson, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an … outbreak of dengue fever in Dominica and according to statistics from … lot of persons coming to Dominica.”