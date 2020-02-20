Latest News
Home » Caribbean News » Caribbean Blacks Less Likely Than African Americans To Have An Addiction Study Says

Caribbean Blacks Less Likely Than African Americans To Have An Addiction Study Says

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2020: African Americans have a higher rate of addiction when compared to Afro-Caribbean nationals, according to data cited by the American Addiction Centers.

Citing a study conducted by the American Journal of Public Health, AAC said that African Americans have an addiction rate of 11.5% compared to Afro-Caribbean-Americans at 9.6%.

The difference was found to be most pronounced among women. The study found that African American women have an addiction rate of 6.3% while Afro-Caribbean women had a 2.8% rate of addiction.

Further, the rates of substance use disorders are slightly higher for African Americans at 4.9% than for Caribbean Blacks, which was 4.1%.

Historically, first generation Afro-Caribbean Americans have lower rates of addiction but second and third generation Afro-Caribbean had higher rates of addiction.

The study also found that although 20.4% of the African Americans and Afro-Caribbean Americans report drinking alcohol in the last month, alcoholism remains one of the 3 leading causes of death in these communities.

Meanwhile, African Americans who consume alcohol suffer more health-related problems than other groups with death from cirrhosis “1.27 times more common” in African American and Afro-Caribbean communities than whites.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Copyright 2010 - Dominica Gazette