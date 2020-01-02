Brazil fines Facebook 1.6 mln USD for improper sharing of user data

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 2, 2019: Brazil’s Ministry of Justice has imposed a fine of 6.6 million reals (about 1.6 million U.S. dollars) on U.S. tech giant Facebook for improper sharing of data belonging to Brazilian users.

The ministry said there was evidence showing Facebook had conducted “abusive” practice on the data of nearly 443,000 Brazilian users.

It has launched an investigation following media reports of the misuse of data by political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica in 2018.

It is reported that nearly 87 million facebook users across the world had their data exposed to Cambridge Analytica in 2018, which prompted investigations in countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Brazil. (CCTV News)

